The luxury villa belonging to Porsche patriarch Wolfgang Porsche is up for sale: The historic castle in Salzburg made headlines due to plans for a private tunnel and is listed for 12.7 million euros

The access tunnel is to be dug beneath the World Heritage Site.

For 11.7 million francs Porsche CEO Wants to Sell His Castle After Tunnel Dispute

No time? blue News summarizes for you The historic Paschinger Schlössl in Salzburg is on the market for 12.7 million euros (11.7 million francs).

The property is currently owned by Wolfgang Porsche: Recently, there have been heated debates over an approved 500-meter private tunnel under Salzburg’s Old Town.

Mozart’s sister Nannerl once gave piano lessons in the little castle, and later the writer Stefan Zweig also lived there.

Wolfgang Porsche’s luxury estate in Salzburg is up for sale despite approval for a controversial private tunnel. The Paschinger Schlössl, which overlooks Salzburg’s Old Town, is listed on the French real estate platform “Le Figaro Properties” for 12.7 million euros (11.7 million Swiss francs). “Bild” had previously reported on this.

The small castle belonging to the 83-year-old chairman of Porsche’s supervisory board made headlines last year due to the planned underground access tunnel. Activists, Greens, and Communists opposed the 500-meter tunnel beneath Salzburg’s UNESCO World Heritage Site. However, the project was approved by a city committee in September. On the real estate platform, the approved tunnel project is advertised as an “unparalleled landmark in historic Salzburg.”

Twelve rooms filled with music and literary history

The “Salzburger Nachrichten” quoted a Porsche real estate manager in Salzburg as saying that there are considerations regarding a sale, but nothing has been finalized yet. The controversy surrounding the tunnel is not the only reason for these considerations.

A general debate fueled by envy has developed, he reportedly explained. He did not answer questions from the German Press Agency and referred them to Porsche Automobil Holding SE. A spokesperson for the holding company stated regarding the real estate listing that the company would not comment on this matter.

According to the listing, the 616-square-meter mansion has twelve rooms. The property covers approximately 7,800 square meters. Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s sister, Nannerl, once gave piano lessons in the small castle. About 100 years ago, the author Stefan Zweig (“The Royal Game”) lived there.