Slump in sales in China, combustion engine comeback, change of boss: Porsche has not been able to rest for months. Now the former profit giant in the Volkswagen Group is even reporting red figures for one quarter.

Porsche reports a drastic 95.9 percent drop in profits.

One of the reasons for the crisis is the management's change in strategy.

Porsche recently had to abandon planned targets such as battery production and the launch of new e-models has been postponed.

In view of the economic problems, Porsche has to make cuts.

CFO Jochen Breckner expects Porsche to hit rock bottom this year. Show more

The billions in costs for the extension of the combustion engine have almost completely eroded the profits of sports and off-road vehicle manufacturer Porsche in the first three quarters.

The company announced that profit after tax fell by 95.9 percent year-on-year to the equivalent of around 105 million Swiss francs. From July to September, the Stuttgart-based company even reported figures in the red: Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) amounted to minus 893 million francs. In the same quarter of the previous year, it was still a plus of around 900 million francs.

The main negative factor is the change in strategy by the management around Porsche CEO Oliver Blume: the ambitious electric targets were recently canceled - and the planned battery production at the same time. The launch of new e-models has also been postponed. In view of "market realities and customer needs", a combustion engine comeback is to take place well into the next decade instead. The measures will cost a lot of money: extraordinary costs of around 3.1 billion euros are expected in the 2025 financial year, it was reported.

Porsche's profit after nine months massively below previous year (archive image) Keystone

Low point soon to be overcome?

Operating profit in the first nine months amounted to 40 million euros - 99 percent below the previous year's figure of just over four billion euros. Turnover shrank by six percent to just under 26.9 billion euros.

According to CFO Jochen Breckner, the results reflect the negative impact of the strategic realignment: "We are consciously accepting temporarily weaker key financial figures in order to strengthen Porsche's resilience and profitability in the long term." However, the manager was confident: "We expect that we will pass the low point this year and that Porsche will improve noticeably from 2026."

In the recent past, the Stuttgart-based company has usually raced from success to success - and for a long time, it poured a large part of the profits into the coffers of its parent company Volkswagen. In recent months, however, the sports car manufacturer has become a company in crisis mode.

Problems: China, the USA and e-mobility

In addition to the sluggish e-car ramp-up and the US tariffs, Porsche also has problems in its day-to-day business. The sports car manufacturer is heading for its second year with a drop in sales. A good 215,500 vehicles were delivered from January to September. Six percent fewer than a year earlier.

In China in particular, things went significantly worse. In the first nine months of the year, the Swabians sold just under 32,200 cars in the People's Republic - around 26 percent fewer than in the same period last year. Porsche had already lost ground in the country. In comparison: in the same period in 2022, the Group sold a good 68,700 vehicles there with total sales of around 221,500.

"The luxury market in China has completely collapsed," said Blume recently. A quarter of Porsche's previous total volume is no longer available for this reason alone. Blume, who has also headed Volkswagen since September 2022, will remain at the helm of the sports car manufacturer until the end of the year. He will then move completely to Wolfsburg. Former McLaren manager Michael Leiters will take over as head of Porsche at the beginning of 2026.

Cost-cutting program in prospect

In view of the economic problems, Porsche has to cut back - and shrink its structures. By 2029, around 1,900 jobs are to be cut in the Stuttgart region in a socially responsible manner. In addition, the contracts of around 2,000 temporary employees will expire.

A further savings program is to be put together in the coming weeks. Negotiations are currently underway with the works council. Breckner added: "We have to assume that the general conditions will not improve in the foreseeable future. We therefore need to discuss far-reaching approaches in all areas - also in the context of the future package".

According to dpa information, job security is also likely to be discussed in addition to additional job cuts. The company and works council intend to provide information on the results of the talks once they have been concluded.