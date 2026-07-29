Profits at Porsche, the sports car and SUV manufacturer, stabilized in the first half of the year. Net income from January through June totaled 1.07 billion euros, the company announced.

That is nearly half (49.1 percent) more than in the first half of 2025. Among other things, this is attributed to consistent cost and pricing management. Porsche also reaffirmed its full-year forecast.

But no one in Zuffenhausen should breathe a sigh of relief just yet: The growth is largely attributable to the elimination of one-time costs—including those related to the strategic shift in electric vehicles and the corporate restructuring. In total, these amounted to around 800 million euros in the first half of 2025. This was one of the reasons why consolidated net income plummeted from 2.15 billion to just over 718 million euros at that time (a 71 percent drop).

According to the figures, the costs for the strategic realignment of the VW subsidiary amounted to approximately 400 million euros in the first half of 2026. However, these were largely offset by negotiations with suppliers. “These negotiations made it possible to release provisions totaling approximately 300 million euros that had been set aside the previous year in connection with the adjustment of the product strategy.” This left a net expense of approximately 100 million euros. In other words, without the released provisions, Porsche would not be in much better shape than it was the previous year.

Chief Financial Officer: Figures in Line with Expectations

Revenue for the Zuffenhausen-based company fell by just over five percent in the first half of the year to around 17.23 billion euros. Operating profit, however, rose by one-third to nearly 1.35 billion euros. Porsche is currently facing its most severe crisis in years. The main causes are the extremely weak business in China, U.S. tariff policies, and low demand for electric models.

According to Chief Financial Officer Jochen Breckner, the figures are in line with expectations. “Our consistent cost management and our ‘value over volume’ strategy are beginning to show positive results, which is why we are reaffirming our full-year forecast despite a market environment that remains challenging.”