A write-down in the billions on its stake in the Volkswagen Group plunged the parent holding company Porsche SE deep into the red in the first half of 2026. On the bottom line, the holding company posted a loss of 2.2 billion.

A write-down in the billions on its stake in the Volkswagen Group pushed the parent holding company Porsche SE deep into the red in the first half of 2026. The holding company posted a net loss of 2.2 billion euros. (File photo)

The company announced this on Friday in Stuttgart. The previous year, Porsche SE had posted a profit of 300 million euros.

Both Europe’s largest automaker, Volkswagen, and its other major subsidiary, sports car manufacturer Porsche, are currently grappling with difficult market conditions and the upheaval in the automotive industry. Impairment charges on the Volkswagen shares totaled 3 billion euros in the first half of the year, and those on the sports car manufacturer Porsche totaled 200 million euros.

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Porsche SE CEO Hans Dieter Pötsch called for a swift decision on the cost-cutting program at VW in Wolfsburg. He said the Volkswagen Group is at a historic turning point. The decisions now on the table will determine the future of Volkswagen. “The longer these decisions are delayed, the bigger the problems will become.”

Porsche SE Chief Financial Officer Johannes Lattwein emphasized that the goal is for VW to remain competitive. He said there should be no taboos along the way. Otherwise, Volkswagen runs the risk of falling permanently behind in the face of international competition.

The holding company Porsche SE continues to target adjusted consolidated net income of between 1.5 billion and 3.5 billion euros for the full year.