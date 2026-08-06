The postal service is raising rates for letters starting in early 2027. A standard A- or B-mail letter may now weigh no more than 50 grams and will cost 20 rappen more. Meanwhile, the list prices for packages will remain unchanged until at least the end of 2029.

Packages in a Swiss Post delivery vehicle. List prices for packages will remain unchanged, according to the Price Supervisor. (File photo)

There will be various changes in the letter mail sector, as the Price Commissioner announced on Thursday. For example, the weight categories for A and B mail letters will be redefined. The standard category will now include letters weighing up to 50 grams (previously 100 grams).

A-Post letters in this category now cost 1.40 francs; previously, they cost 1.20 francs. In the future, a standard B-Post letter will cost 1.10 francs—up from 1.00 francs. More than 95 percent of all standard letters fall into this category. These prices are not subject to value-added tax.

Large letters now cost 2.75 francs. For midi letters weighing between 51 and 500 grams, the previous price of 1.70 francs remains unchanged. Prices for registered mail and A-Post Plus are also increasing. The list prices for domestic and international packages, however, remain unchanged.

Among other things, Swiss Post will have to forgo adjustments to its "Mail Redirection," "Mail Forwarding," and "Customs Clearance" services. In addition, a new "Volume Letter" option will be introduced for shipping small goods, which will cost 4.20 francs.

Following intensive negotiations, the Price Commissioner and Swiss Post have now reached this mutually agreed-upon arrangement for a period of three years (2027–2029).

The Price Commissioner also called on policymakers to develop sustainable solutions for financing basic services.