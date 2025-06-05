Postfinance is cutting 141 jobs. sda

The Swiss Post subsidiary PostFinance wants to reposition itself - and this has consequences: Up to 141 employees could lose their jobs. A further 73 employment relationships are to be adjusted.

Samuel Walder

By the end of November 2025, up to 141 redundancies could be announced at Postfinance and an additional 73 employment contracts could be adjusted. According to the company, the reason for this radical step is a comprehensive realignment towards central strategic areas and the use of internal synergies.

The announced job cuts primarily affect central administrative functions at the head office in Bern, as "20 Minuten" writes. The bank wants to streamline itself in order to be more agile and more profitable on the market.

Consultation process launched

A consultation process has been initiated in response to the far-reaching restructuring. Affected employees now have the opportunity to submit proposals on how redundancies can be prevented, reduced or their impact mitigated. The management is examining these proposals on an ongoing basis and intends to make a final decision on how to proceed in July.

The new strategy is clear: growth through concentration and efficiency. "In order for PostFinance to grow, it must achieve greater impact in the market and increase its performance", the official press release states. In concrete terms, this means: more income in the non-interest-bearing business, a stronger sales performance and greater operational efficiency overall.

PostFinance is sending out a clear signal with the planned job cuts: the pressure on the financial sector is growing - and the struggle for market share and profitability is not even stopping at long-established structures. The coming months will show how painful this restructuring will actually be - and whether it will bring the bank the desired upturn.