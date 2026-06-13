Maternal mortality has fallen dramatically, especially in wealthier countries – yet childbirth remains dangerous. Excessive postpartum bleeding alone affects 27 million women worldwide each year, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Many women lose excessive amounts of blood after giving birth. Whether this becomes dangerous is often judged by visual inspection alone. (Stock image)

According to the report, nearly 43,000 die—equivalent to one death every twelve minutes. Updated guidelines aim to address this issue. Above all, visual assessment is to be replaced by precise measurement.

So-called postpartum hemorrhage—the leading cause of maternal mortality worldwide—occurs in 12.6 percent of vaginal births and 30.9 percent of cesarean births, according to the WHO. It is a race against time: delays in care—from diagnosis and treatment to access to blood products—often determine whether a woman survives. “In an era of effective medications, simple diagnostic tools, and evidence-based treatment protocols, no woman should die from postpartum hemorrhage because help arrived too late.”

Here, too, this is one of the main causes of maternal mortality

Deaths occur primarily in sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia, while they have become rare in wealthy countries with good medical care. However, postpartum hemorrhage remains one of the leading causes of maternal mortality even in the Western world, according to the German Society for Gynecology and Obstetrics (DGGG). And even if it does not lead to death, it can have significant health consequences, according to the WHO: severe anemia, organ failure, and long-term psychological trauma. In some cases, the uterus must be removed.

Experts cite so-called uterine atony—in which the uterus does not contract sufficiently after childbirth—injuries to the genital tract, delayed or incomplete placental separation, and blood clotting disorders as common causes of this complication. Risk factors include, among others, multiple pregnancies, cesarean section, severe maternal obesity, and female genital mutilation.

Preventing medically unnecessary cesarean sections

To prevent postpartum hemorrhage, medications are often administered to stimulate the uterus to contract. In addition to such uterotonics, there are other approaches to prevent bleeding or at least mitigate its severity, according to the series of studies presented on the topic. These measures include, among other things, treating anemia and preventing medically unnecessary cesarean sections. In many cases, these options are not yet being utilized sufficiently.

One of the articles in the medical journal *The Lancet* refers to a study from last year, which found that when medical staff estimate blood loss during childbirth, approximately 52 percent of cases of postpartum hemorrhage are overlooked. The experts advocate for a more precise determination of blood volume to prevent such misjudgments—for example, using delivery sheets with blood collection bags.

How much blood is too much blood?

This could help with a faster diagnosis, which is important because any delay can worsen the condition and make it harder to treat. According to WHO recommendations, blood loss of 300 milliliters or more, combined with abnormal vital signs such as breathing or heart rate, should already be considered a criterion for the diagnosis of “postpartum hemorrhage.”

In German-speaking countries, according to the DGGG, PPH is currently defined as a blood loss of at least 500 milliliters following a vaginal birth or at least 1,000 milliliters following a cesarean section. Regardless of visible blood loss, PPH must be assumed in the presence of clinical signs of hemorrhagic shock.

Thousands of women’s lives could be saved

In “The Lancet,” the experts cite a 2023 WHO study on the success of a package of interventions called “Motive”: “By ensuring that every woman with postpartum hemorrhage immediately receives uterine massage, a uterotonic, tranexamic acid, and intravenous fluids, and that the source of bleeding is investigated, healthcare professionals can drastically reduce the progression to life-threatening hemorrhage—by up to 60 percent,” the report stated.

According to the WHO, equipping delivery facilities with the necessary resources, strengthening the healthcare workforce, and widely implementing proven measures could save thousands of lives each year.