Accident in Knutwil LU Postwoman is hit by a car and dies

SDA

19.11.2025 - 18:00

The Lucerne cantonal police responded to a traffic accident in Knutwil on Wednesday morning.
sda (Archivbild)

A 57-year-old postwoman was hit by a car while turning in Knutwil LU on Wednesday and died of her serious injuries.

Keystone-SDA

19.11.2025, 18:00

19.11.2025, 18:22

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A postwoman has died in a traffic accident in Knutwil LU.
  • She was hit by a car while turning. She succumbed to her serious injuries at the scene of the accident.
A 57-year-old woman died in a traffic accident in Knutwil on Wednesday morning. The woman was intending to turn left onto a side road on her three-wheeled motorcycle. She was hit by a car following behind.

The Lucerne cantonal police confirmed to the Keystone-SDA news agency a report in the "Blick" newspaper that the woman was riding a three-wheeled motorcycle belonging to Swiss Post.

The motorcyclist was seriously injured in the collision and died at the scene of the accident, as the Lucerne cantonal police wrote in a statement. The Mauenseestrasse between St. Erhard and Mauensee was closed for around 3.5 hours as a result of the accident.