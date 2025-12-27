  1. Residential Customers
Flights took off without luggage Power failure paralyzed baggage system at Zurich Airport

SDA

27.12.2025 - 08:11

Several flights took off from Zurich on Saturday without checked-in baggage. (archive picture)
Several flights took off from Zurich on Saturday without checked-in baggage. (archive picture)
Keystone

A power failure caused considerable problems at Zurich Airport on Saturday morning. Flights took off without luggage and suitcases piled up in the check-in halls.

Keystone-SDA

27.12.2025, 08:11

27.12.2025, 08:17

A power failure paralyzed the baggage sorting system at Zurich Airport on Saturday morning. As a result, several flights had to take off without checked-in baggage, as a spokeswoman for the airport told the Keystone-SDA news agency. There were also delays due to the disruption.

According to the spokesperson, parts of the building in which the system is located were without power at the start of operations. Due to the outage, baggage could neither be x-rayed nor transported in the baggage sorting system. According to the airport spokesperson, the baggage accumulated in the check-in halls.

The reasons for the power failure are currently still the subject of internal investigations. According to the spokesperson, the system was back in operation by 6 a.m.

