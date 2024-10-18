The entire power grid in Cuba has collapsed. The important Antonio Guiteras thermoelectric power plant was unexpectedly disconnected from the grid, according to the energy ministry of the socialist Caribbean state.

This led to a general power outage in the country. Several other power plants were already out of operation due to their poor condition.

Schools remain closed, office work canceled

Prime Minister Manuel Marrero had previously described the situation of the country's power grid as "complex" in a televised address on Friday night (local time). The main reasons for the frequent outages were a lack of fuel and malfunctions in the country's old power plants, Marrero said. Before the nationwide blackout, power outages were already lasting more than twelve hours a day in parts of the country.

The state electricity supplier UNE then announced the suspension of non-essential activities. Only hospitals and food production facilities were allowed to continue working without cuts. In the remaining workplaces, only the necessary staff could be deployed. Cultural activities and leisure centers with electricity would also be suspended. School lessons were also temporarily restricted.

Outdated infrastructure

Cuba is experiencing one of the worst economic crises since Fidel Castro's revolution in 1959. Due to the poor condition of the outdated infrastructure - also as a result of the trade embargo imposed by the USA for more than 60 years - the thermoelectric power plants in Cuba regularly go offline and have to be repaired on a makeshift basis. Power cuts are part of everyday life throughout the country.

In the capital Havana, the problem has so far been largely contained. For the past two years, there have been occasional phases of scheduled power cuts, during which the neighborhoods have to make do without electricity for four hours every three days. Since Monday, Havana has also been without power every day, sometimes for more than four hours.

