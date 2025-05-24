There was a power cut in several districts of Bern on Saturday morning. (archive picture) sda

Shortly before 10 a.m. on Saturday morning, the power went out in several districts of the city of Bern. Technicians are working to find the cause and rectify the fault.

In the city of Bern, the power went out in several districts for almost two hours on Saturday morning. The Schosshalde area was affected. The major disruption was rectified at around 11:45 am.

According to the municipal electricity supplier EWB, the districts and neighborhoods affected were Kirchenfeld, Brunnadern, Murifeld, Ostring, Elfenau and Wittigkofen. "The power outage did not cover the entire area," explained an EWB media spokeswoman when asked by the Keystone-SDA news agency. The neighborhoods were only partially affected. She was unable to say at midday exactly how many households in the residential area were affected.

The cause of the power outage was a fault in the higher-level distribution grid. This is not operated by EWB, it said. The Bernese electricity supplier intends to provide active information as soon as further details are available.

It was only on Thursday that there was a power outage in the city center of Zurich. District 1 was without electricity for three hours and even streetcars were at a standstill. The breakdown was caused by a fire at a transformer station.