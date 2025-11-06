  1. Residential Customers
"His jacket caught fire" Powerbank explodes - man catches fire in airport lounge

6.11.2025 - 18:30

More and more airlines are reviewing their guidelines for the transportation of lithium batteries.
Screams, smoke, flames: A man catches fire in the Qantas business lounge when a powerbank explodes in his bag. Lithium batteries are increasingly seen as a danger in air travel.

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A power bank exploded in a man's pocket in the Qantas business lounge at Melbourne Airport.
  • The incident caused it to catch fire. Around 150 people had to be evacuated.
  • The man, aged around 50, suffered burns, was taken to hospital and is in a stable condition, according to the emergency services.
Show more

A man caught fire in the international business lounge of the airline Qantas at Melbourne Airport, Australia, after a power bank exploded in his trouser pocket. The incident this morning (local time) led to the evacuation of around 150 travelers, Australian media reported, citing a Qantas spokeswoman.

Eyewitnesses described suddenly hearing screams and an explosion. "His jacket caught fire. They evacuated us because the smoke and smell were so bad - I just hope the man is OK," the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper quoted one traveler as saying.

Lounge staff and another passenger reacted with presence of mind, took the man to a shower and helped to clear the lounge. The 50-year-old passenger suffered burns to his legs and fingers and was taken to hospital, according to the emergency services. His condition was said to be stable.

Rules for lithium batteries under review

Qantas explained that the lounge was evacuated for safety reasons and later reopened. The airline is now reviewing its rules for handling mobile chargers. Other airlines, including Virgin Australia, have also tightened their guidelines following incidents.

Lithium batteries are increasingly considered a risk in aviation: as recently as July, a fire broke out in an overhead compartment on a Virgin flight from Sydney to Hobart, and in January, 27 people were injured in South Korea when a power bank caught fire in an aircraft.

