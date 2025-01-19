Pre-humans lived a predominantly vegetarian lifestyle - Gallery The Sterkfontein Caves are a well-known fossil site near Johannesburg in South Africa. Image: dpa Geochemist Tina Lüdecke stands next to "Little Foot", a remarkably well-preserved Australopithecus skeleton. Image: dpa Pre-humans lived a predominantly vegetarian lifestyle - Gallery The Sterkfontein Caves are a well-known fossil site near Johannesburg in South Africa. Image: dpa Geochemist Tina Lüdecke stands next to "Little Foot", a remarkably well-preserved Australopithecus skeleton. Image: dpa

A new study examines the eating habits of the pre-human Australopithecus and concludes that meat was very rarely, if ever, on the menu.

DPA dpa

Early relatives of modern humans ate little or no meat. This was discovered by researchers at the Max Planck Institute for Chemistry in collaboration with the Witwatersrand University in South Africa. They analyzed tooth enamel samples from seven pre-humans of the Australopithecus genus who lived in southern Africa around 3.5 million years ago. The study on remains from the Sterkfontein Caves was published in the journal "Science".

These caves are a well-known fossil site near Johannesburg in South Africa. Many remains of so-called hominins have already been found there. These include modern humans, their direct ancestors and other close relatives.

Tooth enamel reveals the diet

"Tooth enamel is the hardest substance in the body. It often preserves an isotopic fingerprint of an animal's diet," says geochemist Tina Lüdecke. Iotopes are different heavy types of an atom that can occur simultaneously. "The nitrogen isotope ratio in the organic part of the melt can last for millions of years."

For decades, it has been possible to trace the diet of animals using nitrogen isotopes in hair, claws, bones or other organic material. However, this method only works with well-preserved fossils, which are usually no more than a few tens of thousands of years old.

This is because fossilization causes organic material to disappear and with it the nitrogen. Research teams at the Max Planck Institute for Chemistry have now developed a method that allows the nitrogen isotope ratio to be determined even in tooth enamel that is millions of years old.

Mainly plants on the menu

The heavy nitrogen 15N accumulates in the course of the food chain from plants to carnivorous animals in comparison to the light nitrogen 14N. Carnivores therefore have a higher ratio of heavy to light nitrogen in their bodies than herbivores.

Researchers can use the nitrogen isotope ratio in tissue samples to draw conclusions about where a creature is in the food chain.

In this case, the research team compared samples from Australopithecus with teeth from animals that lived in the same place at the same time, including apes, antelopes and carnivores such as hyenas, jackals and big cats like the sabre-toothed cat.

It found that the nitrogen isotope ratios in the enamel of seven Australopithecus teeth examined were consistently low. The values were therefore similar to those of herbivores and significantly lower than those of carnivores.

The study therefore points to a largely or even exclusively plant-based diet, even if the researchers cannot completely rule out the possibility that the pre-humans occasionally consumed protein sources such as eggs or termites. It can be assumed that Australopithecus did not hunt large mammals, as Neanderthals regularly did a few million years later.

Meat consumption marks a turning point in human evolution

Exactly when meat appeared on the menu of human ancestors is unclear. Nevertheless, researchers assume that meat consumption heralded a decisive turning point in human evolution. Meat as a protein-rich food is associated with the increase in brain volume and the development of tools in human evolution, among other things.

The newly developed test method could provide new insights in the future and answer the question of when meat actually became part of the diet of pre-humans. "Our new methodology has the potential to answer further key questions about human evolution," says Alfredo Martínez-García from the Max Planck Institute's Department of Climate Geochemistry.