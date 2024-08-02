An unusual look inside a computer chip: Using a novel method, researchers have imaged the three-dimensional structure of this technical marvel. Keystone

Researchers at the Paul Scherrer Institute (PSI) have used X-rays to image a computer chip more precisely than ever before. According to PSI, the resolution of four millionths of a millimeter (four nanometers) is a world record.

SDA

The high-resolution three-dimensional images enable progress both in information technology and in the life sciences, the PSI announced on Friday from its headquarters in Villigen AG. The new X-ray world record was achieved in collaboration with the ETH Lausanne EPFL, the ETH Zurich and the University of Southern California.

Instead of relying on currently unmanufacturable lenses for images in this size range, the researchers used what is known as ptychography: a computer process that combines many individual images into one high-resolution image.

Thanks to a shorter exposure time and an optimized algorithm, they significantly surpassed their own world record from 2017, the PSI wrote. The researchers used X-ray light from the Swiss Light Source (SLS) for their experiments.

New approach

According to PSI, the ptychography method is a fundamental approach. It is not only limited to computer chips, but can also be used for other samples, for example in the materials or life sciences.

Computer chips are marvels of technology. It is possible to pack more than 100 million transistors per square millimeter into state-of-the-art integrated circuits. The nanometer-sized conductor paths are etched into silicon blanks in clean rooms using highly automated optical systems.

Layer after layer is built up and removed until the finished chip for smartphones and computers can be punched out and installed.

SDA