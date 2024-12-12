Kylian Mbappé was under investigation in Sweden on suspicion of rape. Keystone

Lea Oetiker

Kylian Mbappé was under investigation in Sweden on suspicion of rape. The case has now been dropped. The 25-year-old has always denied the alleged rape allegations.

The Real Madrid star said in the French television program "Clique" on "Canal+" that he never felt affected by it. Mbappé had never been questioned by the Swedish authorities.