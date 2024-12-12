  1. Residential Customers
After rape allegations Investigation against Kylian Mbappé dropped

Lea Oetiker

12.12.2024

Kylian Mbappé was under investigation in Sweden on suspicion of rape.
Keystone

Kylian Mbappé was accused of rape. The case has now been dropped.

12.12.2024, 09:59

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Kylian Mbappé was under investigation in Sweden on suspicion of rape.
  • These have now been dropped.
  • The 25-year-old was never questioned by the Swedish authorities.
Kylian Mbappé was under investigation in Sweden on suspicion of rape. The case has now been dropped. The 25-year-old has always denied the alleged rape allegations.

The Real Madrid star said in the French television program "Clique" on "Canal+" that he never felt affected by it. Mbappé had never been questioned by the Swedish authorities.