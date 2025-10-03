Mastering a pull-up is not easy - especially if you never do it. That's why it's great when you get help. But even that can go wrong. Watch cult presenter Rosanna Scotto's pull-up fail in the video.

Nicole Agostini

No time? blue News summarizes for you Cult TV presenter Rosanna Scotto wanted to master pull-ups on her show with personal trainer Kenny Santucci.

Despite support, the 67-year-old couldn't do the exercise on the bar without help.

In the end, she fell hard to the ground in front of the camera - a video captures the scene. Show more

Presenter Rosanna Scotto, who has hosted the live TV show "Good Day New York" since 2008, should actually be proud of her pull-ups. Personal trainer Kenny Santucci was her guest and showed her the best way to perform the exercise on the bar. She showed off her skills in front of the camera. But the trainer had to help - the 67-year-old couldn't do the pull-ups on her own.

But then the mishap happened, right at the end of the exercise. When Scotto tried to pull out of the pull-up, the 43-year-old was still holding the presenter by the ankles. You can imagine what happened next. In the video you can see how the "Good Day New York" presenter falls hard onto the floor.

