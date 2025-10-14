Karin Keller-Sutter's brother Walter Sutter has died, according to an obituary in the "St. Galler Tagblatt". (archive picture) Picture: Keystone/EPA/Ida Marie Odgaard

President Karin Keller-Sutter has lost her brother Walter "Jesy" Sutter, according to an obituary in the "St. Galler Tagblatt". He passed away last week at the age of 75.

"A person full of warmth, humor and cordiality has left us. His laughter echoes in our memories and gives heaven a lot of humor," the announcement continued. "With love and deep gratitude for the many years together, family and friends bid farewell."

"A neighbor who wanted to pick up his dog for a walk found Jesy lifeless and the resuscitation measures initiated on site were unsuccessful," the Tagblatt quoted from a Whatsapp message that Karin Keller-Sutter's husband Morten sent to friends and acquaintances. He had died of natural causes. Jesy Sutter had been suffering from cancer for some time.

The funeral service will take place on Friday, October 17, at 9.30 am in the town church of St. Nicholas in Wil. The urn burial will take place in the immediate family circle.

Walter "Jesy" Sutter was well-established and well-known in the region thanks to his many years working for the local newspaper "Wiler Nachrichten".

No participation in IMF annual meeting

Following the death of her brother, the Finance Minister will not be attending the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group in Washington from Wednesday to Friday. Economics Minister Guy Parmelin will lead the Swiss delegation at these meetings.

State Secretary Daniela Stoffel will represent the President of the Swiss Confederation at the meetings, which fall within the remit of the Federal Department of Finance (FDF), as was reported in a press release on Monday.