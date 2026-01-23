Federal President Guy Parmelin met with residents in Renens on Friday evening to mark National Day. After touring the town in his home canton of Vaud, he praised the Swiss people’s hard work and solidarity.

Federal President Guy Parmelin (center left) and his wife Caroline took time out on Friday evening to meet with the residents of Renens in the canton of Vaud.

Celebrating August 1 in Renens does not mean celebrating a picture-perfect Switzerland, Parmelin emphasized in his speech. He was accompanied by his wife, Caroline. It means celebrating Switzerland at the heart of a vibrant, down-to-earth, multicultural, and urban country.

Renens is a city with a rich industrial past. “It reminds us that Switzerland was built first and foremost through hard work, dedication, and solidarity among women and men who, with their expertise and perseverance, helped secure our country’s prosperity,” said the President of the Swiss Confederation.

Parmelin emphasized that Switzerland is characterized by a solid foundation, diversity based on shared rules and respect for institutions, responsible freedom, and direct democracy. “Let us be proud of this Switzerland: free, diverse, hardworking, showing solidarity with those in need, and demanding when it comes to the duties of each individual,” he said.

Parmelin's speech was met with enthusiastic applause and followed by the national anthem.