Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hopes to put enough pressure on Russia by fall to force it to agree to an end to the war. He told Ukraine’s ambassadors gathered in Kyiv that it is impossible to predict exactly when that will happen. Ukrainian medium- and long-range drone strikes, international sanctions, and diplomatic efforts must work together “to leave Russia with no alternative but peace,” he said. “We will work hard to ensure that this happens by fall.”

At the same time, however, Zelenskyy was preparing for another winter of war. He instructed his country’s diplomats to secure the necessary technical support and weapons from foreign partners. “Every ambassador must secure weapons for Ukraine.” He cited the joint development of the Freyja missile defense system with European partners as an important international project for Ukraine.

Zelenskyy accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of delaying an end to the war and preparing for another mobilization. Even after nearly four and a half years of large-scale invasion, there are no signs that the Kremlin is backing down from its war aims. However, many observers believe that the parliamentary elections in Russia in mid-September could be followed by another wave of mobilization.

40 Days of Intelligence Operations Come to an End

At the end of June, the Ukrainian president announced a 40-day period of intelligence operations aimed at pushing Russia toward peace. Among other things, this period included the spectacular attacks on logistics centers belonging to the Russian online retailer Wildberries. The 40 days will end tomorrow, Tuesday.