Large-scale operation in Constance near the Swiss border. IMAGO/bodenseebilder.de

In the German city of Constance, not far from the Swiss border, a large police force is deployed. After an altercation, a presumably armed 19-year-old fled in the direction of Kreuzlingen TG.

Oliver Kohlmaier

In Constance, Germany, a presumably armed 19-year-old fled towards Switzerland after an altercation.

The police are deployed in large numbers. The Thurgau cantonal police have also confirmed an operation.

This article was last updated at 11.12 pm.

Since the early evening hours, a large contingent of police has been deployed in the city center of Constance, on Reichenaustrasse and Schänzlebrücke as well as on the Swiss side.

According to the Constance police headquarters, an altercation had previously broken out in a hotel on Reichenaustrasse. A 19-year-old then fled in the direction of the city center and Switzerland on an e-scooter. As reported by "20 Minuten", helicopters are circling over the city on Lake Constance.

According to their own information, the police are searching for the man at full speed with all available forces and the support of colleagues from Thurgau. He is believed to be carrying a weapon.

Media spokeswoman Roxanne Gräflein from the Thurgau cantonal police confirmed a police operation on the Swiss side to "Blick".

According to the report, the person arrested at the market place in Constance was not the wanted person. The Thurgau cantonal police were also unable to confirm any arrest late on Thursday evening.