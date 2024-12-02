The price of a cup of coffee in restaurants continues to rise (symbolic image) sda

In 2024, customers paid an average of nine centimes more than in the previous year for a cup of coffee in a Swiss restaurant. This means that the price of coffee has risen for the fifth year in a row, as the Cafetiersuisse association announced on Monday.

"I never laugh until I've had my coffee," Clark Gable is said to have once said. It is questionable whether the US actor would have felt like laughing at all if he had had to pay the price of an average café crème in Switzerland today. This is 4.58 francs. In some regions, you even pay up to 6 francs for an ordinary coffee.

On average, a café crème in a café, bakery or bistro in German-speaking Switzerland costs 9 centimes more this year than in the previous year. This is the fifth year in a row that the price has risen, according to the association. In the last ten years, the price has even risen by 36 centimes.

According to the annual Cafetiersuisse survey, the cheapest coffee is available in the canton of Aargau, where the lowest price is 2.50 francs. However, at CHF 4.50, the average price paid there is only the fourth cheapest. On average, a café crème in Solothurn is the cheapest at CHF 4.45.

In the canton of Zug, a café crème costs 4.30 francs, even from the cheapest provider. With an average price of 4.84 francs, the cup of coffee is also the most expensive there overall. According to Cafetiersuisse President Hans-Peter Oettli, this corresponds to an increase of 18 centimes compared to the previous year. However, he added that there had been a few changes in the composition of the establishments surveyed in the canton.

The experts discovered the highest price for a cup of coffee in the canton of Zurich. Customers in restaurants there sometimes pay 6.00 francs for a café crème, and at 4.78 francs on average, it is also the second-highest price in the cantonal comparison. Unsurprisingly, the city of Zurich is also the most expensive, with an average price of CHF 4.86 per cup.

According to Cafetiersuisse President Hans-Peter Oettli, this is likely to continue at the same rate in 2025. "Further price increases in this range can also be expected in the coming year," he says.

