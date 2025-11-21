Lidl Switzerland wants to differentiate itself from Aldi. sda

After Aldi's media-effective price cuts for meat and bread, criticism of low-cost strategies in the Swiss retail trade is growing. The farmers' association warns of a downward trend with consequences for the entire value chain. Lidl is now publicly distancing itself from Aldi.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Aldi recently slashed its prices for meat and bread - the farmers' association speaks of "irresponsible price dumping".

Lidl distances itself and explains that it did not initiate such actions itself and does not want to fuel price wars in sensitive areas.

The farmers' association warns that the price pressure will end up affecting producers in the long term and jeopardize sustainability and value creation. Show more

Aldi recently hit the headlines with significant price reductions on fresh meat and bread. Some items were up to 30 percent cheaper, including beef entrecôte, organic chicken and lamb kidneys. The promotion was advertised by the discounter as a "pre-Christmas price offensive" - and immediately triggered a wave of reactions.

The Swiss Farmers' Association (SBV) has now sharply criticized the development. In a press release, the umbrella organization speaks of an "irresponsible downward price spiral" that endangers the entire value chain.

It is particularly problematic that although retailers claim that price reductions are financed internally, pressure on suppliers can still arise in the long term. "It is to be feared that sooner or later farms will be affected," writes the association.

Lidl Switzerland wants to differentiate itself

The SBV refers to federal figures: Swiss households only spend around 6.2 percent of their income on food - a very low figure internationally. Additional low prices are neither necessary nor sustainable. The association also believes that dumping campaigns promote food waste: "What costs nothing is also worth nothing."

Lidl Switzerland is now also speaking out. The discounter is making it clear - also in a media-effective manner - that it does not initiate price wars in these sensitive areas. "We deliberately refrain from initiating media-effective price reductions in categories such as meat or bread," it says in a statement. The company only reacts when competitors lower their prices - and does so in order to keep its own price promise.

"Our claim is price leadership - but with responsibility," says Purchasing Manager Andreas Zufelde. The company does not want to act at the expense of local agriculture and is focusing on long-term partnerships instead of price wars. Lidl also refers to its Swiss product line "Qualité Suisse", which is currently growing strongly.

Price war between Aldi and Lidl

Lidl says that it does not want to "initiate price cuts in agriculturally sensitive product ranges". The price reductions in the agricultural product range in recent months were reactions to price reductions by competitors.

Lidl CEO Nicholas Pennanen recently emphasized in interviews: "The farmers are not getting less money from us because of this." Instead, the company is cutting margins, working with lean structures and checking internal processes for efficiency. Lidl consciously accepts smaller margins for meat and compensates for price reductions across the entire range.

Pennanen adds in the latest press release that the debate should not be reduced to shelf prices. Sustainability and stable producer prices must be given equal consideration. "We clearly differentiate ourselves from competitors who unnecessarily increase the pressure on agriculture."

However, the farmers' association is calling for a general change of course and is in favor of cost-covering producer prices. One thing is clear: the price dynamics in the retail trade - between marketing, competition and real costs - will keep the market busy for some time to come.