The price watchdog has achieved partial success in the revision of fees in the Swiss civil status system: The fee for a civil status document will be limited to 40 francs, and not increased to 50 francs as planned.

The prices for documents issued by civil registry offices will only increase by CHF 10 and not CHF 20. (archive picture)

This means that there will be no automatic adjustment for inflation, the price watchdog announced on Thursday. Originally, an increase from 30 to 50 francs had been planned. In future, fees will only be increased if the actual cost of the service increases.

Monitoring will also be introduced. This is intended to regularly check whether the fees are meeting the targeted cost recovery ratio. This will create more transparency and make it possible to correct undesirable developments at an early stage.

However, not all of the price monitor's demands have been implemented. For example, he criticized the fact that a new so-called "info star fee" remains in place. He also believes that the fees for standardized documents are still too high.