Refueling has become expensive in the Iran crisis. (symbolic image) Sebastian Kahnert/dpa

Filling up in Switzerland is becoming more expensive again: the prices for petrol and diesel have risen significantly in just a few days. The main driver is the escalation in the Middle East.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Fuel prices in Switzerland have risen noticeably within a week.

Since the start of the war in Iran, petrol has risen by around 20 centimes per liter and diesel by as much as 40 centimes.

Despite rising prices, the federal government does not currently see any supply problems. Show more

The war in Iran has driven fuel prices in Switzerland even higher. Within a week, the price of petrol rose by a further 5 centimes per liter. These are the findings of the Touring Club Switzerland (TCS).

While a liter of unleaded 95 cost an average of 1.82 francs across Switzerland a week ago on February 19, it was already 1.87 francs on Tuesday.

The surcharge for diesel is even higher. According to TCS, the increase in the same period was 9 centimes per liter to 2.19 francs.

Since the outbreak of the war, petrol has risen by 20 centimes per liter. Since then, diesel has risen by 40 centimes.

The TCS publishes estimates of current petrol and diesel prices in Switzerland at irregular intervals. These are made by TCS experts on the basis of information from various sources and random samples.

Confederation: supply secured

However, it is unlikely that a tightening supply will make prices even more expensive, at least in Switzerland for the time being. "Switzerland's supply of petroleum products is currently secure," a spokesperson for the Federal Office for National Economic Supply (FONES) told the news agency AWP on request.

Should there nevertheless be a shortage, the petroleum products held in compulsory stocks by companies could be tapped into. According to the BWL, these cover national requirements for four and a half months and aviation requirements for three months.

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