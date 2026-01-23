Public transportation fares will increase starting in December. However, the fare increases—particularly for general passes—will be less steep than what the industry organization Alliance Swisspass had announced back in March.

The price increases for general subscriptions will be less than originally planned. (File photo)

Public Transportation Prices for general subscriptions are rising less sharply than planned

Alliance Swisspass announced on Tuesday that, going forward, a second-class GA pass will cost 4,095 francs instead of 4,195 francs, and a first-class GA pass will cost 6,770 francs instead of 6,850 francs.

The Halbtax pass for adults will increase by five francs. The bonus included in the Halbtax Plus credit packages will remain unchanged. For children, teens, and families, prices will either remain the same or increase only slightly.

According to the press release, the average fare increase is therefore 3.6 percent instead of 3.9 percent. Regional public transit authorities set their own fare adjustments.