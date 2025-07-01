Rented apartments in Uster ZH. (archive picture) Picture Keystone/Gaetan Bally

For the first time in a long time, the cost of housing and mobility in Switzerland has not risen much faster than official inflation. Over the last five years, however, the Swiss have had to dig much deeper into their pockets.

The "Womo" price index compiled by Comparis and the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology's economic research center shows a 55% increase in inflation over this period.

According to Comparis, residential rents were partly responsible for this increase.

According to the quarterly "Womo Price Index", prices for housing and mobility in Switzerland remained stable in May 2025 compared to the same month last year, the comparison portal Comparis announced on Tuesday. The national consumer price index (CPI) hardly deviated at minus 0.1 percent.

However, a 5-year comparison shows that prices have risen by 11.0% since May 2020, while the CPI has only increased by 7.1%. The "Womo" price index compiled by Comparis and the ETH Economic Research Center therefore shows a 55% increase in inflation over this period.

According to Comparis, residential rents were partly responsible for this increase. These have risen by 10.1 percent in the last 5 years. The prices for gas, heating oil, firewood and district heating have risen by more than 50 percent and electricity by 40 percent. Fuels cost a good quarter more.

Motor vehicle insurance significantly more expensive

According to Comparis, motor vehicle insurance has become significantly more expensive in the last 12 months. Its price has risen by 6.1 percent since May 2024. Second place in the "inflation hit parade" goes to residential rents with an increase of 2.6 percent.