An eight-year-old boy has found 15,000 euros in a flower box in a school playground in Cologne. Symbolbild: imago images/photothek

While digging, a primary school pupil discovered a bundle of banknotes in a flower box. It is unclear who put it there.

A child has found 15,000 euros in a flower bed in a school playground in Cologne. The eight-year-old boy discovered a bundle of 50 euro bills while digging, said a police spokesman.

The money had been lying in a flower box and was covered with soil. "The child informed the teachers after the discovery," said a police spokesman. The head of the elementary school in Cologne then alerted the police on Tuesday. The "Kölnische Rundschau" had reported.

Origin unknown

Where the money came from is unclear, the spokesperson said. "It doesn't look like someone lost it by mistake." The officials suspect that the flower pot could have been a bunker for drug dealers and that the money came from drug deals.

As the - possibly criminal - origin could not be clarified, the police handed the money over to the Cologne lost and found office. A city spokesperson was initially unable to say what would happen to the money if the rightful owner did not come forward.