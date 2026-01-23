Following a brutal attack on a couple from Ukraine, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has criticized the rising violence against Ukrainians in his country.

ARCHIVE – Donald Tusk, Prime Minister of Poland, holds a press conference at the E5 summit of leading European nations on the upcoming NATO summit at the Federal Chancellery. Photo: Kay Nietfeld/dpa

At the start of Russia’s war of aggression, the world was impressed by the Poles’ solidarity with war refugees from their neighboring country, Tusk said in Warsaw. “All of this is being destroyed right now if we allow thugs, hooligans, and common criminals to beat and humiliate people just because they have a slightly different accent.”

Tusk was referring to an incident that took place on Sunday in Breslau (Wrocław). According to police, it all began with an argument in a store. Video footage shared on social media shows three men beating up a young Ukrainian woman and her partner.

The three men kicked the Ukrainian man, who was already lying on the ground; the girl was struck in the head with a knuckle duster and suffered injuries to her ear. The police arrested two suspects—both of whom have prior convictions for similar offenses. According to a police spokeswoman, the attack was motivated by “nationalist aggression.”

Ukraine Calls for an Investigation into the Incident

The government in Kyiv responded. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha wrote on X on Monday that Ukraine expected an impartial and objective investigation. He called on “certain Polish politicians” to stop further fueling hostilities. This was also a reference to Poland’s head of state, Karol Nawrocki.

Nawrocki recently stripped Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Poland’s highest order in the wake of a historical dispute. This had fueled anti-Ukrainian sentiment, particularly among right-wing circles. Now, Prime Minister Tusk has also appealed to Nawrocki, urging him to no longer remain silent about the violence against Ukrainians.

Police Report a Significant Increase in Attacks Against Ukrainians

Even before 2022, hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians were living and working in Poland. After the Russian invasion, Poland welcomed refugees with open arms and helped them integrate. The number of Ukrainian citizens in Poland currently stands at 1.5 million.

Yet more than four years after the start of the war of aggression, resentment is growing in Poland. As the newspaper “Rzeczpospolita” recently reported, citing the latest statistics from the National Police Headquarters, 180 cases of hate crimes against Ukrainians were reported in the first half of this year alone. This was a third more than in the same period last year.