There had recently been rumors again that the royal son was about to return. Now the prince has responded.

Prince Harry (40) has denied rumors of a permanent return to the United Kingdom.

Following Donald Trump's election as US president, there was speculation as to whether Prince Harry would return to his homeland

Prince Harry (40) has denied rumors of a permanent return to the United Kingdom. He wants to stay in the USA, said the younger son of the British King Charles III in response to a corresponding question at an event in New York on Wednesday evening (local time).

"I really enjoy living here and raising my children here," said Harry. His focus is on "being the best husband and father I can be". His American life, free from royal obligations, feels "like the life my mother wanted (for him)". Harry's wife Duchess Meghan (43) attended a gala in Beverly Hills, California, on the same evening.

Harry and Meghan have been living in California with their children Prince Archie (5) and Princess Lilibet (3) for several years. Relations with the royal family in Harry's home country are considered to have broken down.

Harry at loggerheads with the British government

His family enjoys a certain degree of privacy in the USA, Harry told the British news agency PA. They can pursue activities that they "undoubtedly could not do in the UK for security reasons". The fifth in line to the throne is in court with the British government over the cost of security arrangements for visits home.

Following the election of Donald Trump as US President, there was speculation about Harry's return. Trump had repeatedly said that he would not protect Harry, who together with Meghan had sharply criticized the Republican politician in the past, in the event of problems.

