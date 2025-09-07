A picture from times gone by: Elizabeth II, Meghan and Prince Harry. dpa

Prince Harry returns to London - will there be a meeting with Charles or William this time? The rumor mill is buzzing around the anniversary of the Queen's death.

On the occasion of the visit of the Duke of Sussex, who lives in the USA, rumors are circulating that the 40-year-old could also visit his father King Charles III for a reconciliation meeting. Show more

Prince Harry travels to London. The reason for his visit is the 20th anniversary of the WellChild Awards, with which the eponymous charity honors seriously ill children. It is also the third anniversary of the death of Harry's grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.

Harry's visit will trigger further speculation about the possibility of a meeting with his father or his estranged brother, the Prince of Wales, wrote the PA news agency. Harry had also fallen out with his brother, heir to the throne Prince William (43).

The relationship between Harry and the rest of the royal family has been considered fractured since the Duke moved to the USA with his wife Meghan (44) years ago. Harry and Meghan have largely renounced the British monarchy, but recently there has been repeated speculation about a possible reconciliation between the son and King Charles III (76).

Harry had a very close relationship with his grandmother, the Queen, even though she was disappointed by his move to the USA. After the Queen's death, Harry published an emotional farewell message to his "Granny". In it, he wrote, among other things, that he was grateful for their encounters - "from my earliest childhood memories with you, to my first meeting with you as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my wonderful wife and embraced your beloved great-grandchildren."