Like Diana once did Prince Harry walks through a minefield in Africa

dpa

16.7.2025 - 23:06

Harry's mother Princess Diana drew attention to the danger of landmines almost 30 years ago with a very similar scene.

Image: dpa

Image: dpa

Image: dpa

Even though the younger son of King Charles III is no longer part of the inner circle of royals, he still wants to follow in his mother's footsteps. He takes this very literally.

DPA

16.07.2025, 23:06

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • At the risk of being hurt, Princess Diana stepped into a minefield in Angola in 1997.
  • The pictures went around the world and sparked a global debate about the dangers of landmines.
  • Just like his mother once did, Prince Harry now marched through a minefield in the South African country.
Show more

Prince Harry (40) emulates his mother - at least when it comes to courage and commitment against landmines. The younger son of the British King Charles III (76) is thus following in the footsteps of Princess Diana.

Like his mother once did, Harry marched through a minefield in Angola, South Africa. The only protection he had as he walked along a narrow path surrounded by red warning signs with a skull and crossbones symbol was a blue vest.

Pictures went around the world at the time

The former Princess of Wales had caused a sensation with a very similar action just months before her accidental death in 1997. The pictures from Angola went around the world and sparked a global debate about the dangers of landmines.

Just like Diana back then, Harry wants to use the gesture to draw attention to the work of the Halo Trust. The international organization clears minefields around the world and helps people to avoid the dangerous remnants of armed conflict.

"Children should never have to live in fear when they play outside or go to school," said Harry, who took part in a lesson for children about mines and other explosive devices in the remote village of Cuito Canavale in south-eastern Angola.

Civil war raged for almost three decades

According to the organization, at least 60,000 people have been killed or injured by landmines in Angola since 2008 alone. Over 120,000 mines and 100,000 bombs have already been defused. Nevertheless, 1000 minefields still remain.

A bloody conflict has been raging in Angola for almost three decades since the country's independence in 1975. The civil war, which lasted until 2002, claimed numerous victims and left behind a country with destroyed infrastructure and dangerous legacies.

