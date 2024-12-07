11.13am

Prince William, heir to the British throne, is meeting with US President-elect Donald Trump ahead of the reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.

It was reported in London that the 42-year-old wanted to discuss the importance of the "special relationship" between the UK and the USA. The appointment is also seen as a further step towards establishing the son of King Charles III as a statesman.

Royal meetings with foreign politicians are usually arranged by the British government. London is hoping that the royal family will play an important role in building good relations with Trump and avoiding the serious consequences of his announced trade and customs policy.

A sought-after interlocutor: Donald Trump during his visit to Paris on November 11, 2018. KEYSTONE

Trump has repeatedly expressed his admiration for King Charles, his wife Queen Camilla and the royals. William also met with Jill Biden, the wife of outgoing US President Joe Biden, in Paris. The meetings are further examples of how the heir to the British throne is increasingly representing the United Kingdom on the world stage, it was reported in London.

William had already represented the royal house this year at the celebrations to mark the 80th anniversary of the Allied invasion of Normandy in the Second World War.