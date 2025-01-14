On Tuesday, Kate visited a London hospital where she herself had been treated. Bild: dpa

Britain's future Queen visits a London hospital after her cancer treatment - and then also speaks out about her own medical history.

"It's a relief to be in remission now and I'm continuing to focus on my recovery," she explained on Instagram on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, she visited a London hospital where she herself had been treated. Show more

Princess Kate (43) says she is making good progress after her cancer treatment. "It's a relief to be in remission now and I'm continuing to focus on my recovery," the wife of heir to the throne Prince William (42) shared on Instagram.

According to the British news agency PA, this was the first time Kate had used the word "remission". According to the British organization Cancer Research UK, a complete remission is when no more signs of cancer can be detected after treatment.

After treatment: Kate visits clinic

Kate received chemotherapy after being diagnosed with cancer and announced in a video in September that she had completed her treatment. At the time, she said that her focus was now on remaining cancer-free.

On Tuesday, she visited a London hospital where she herself had been treated. As anyone who has been diagnosed with cancer will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal, Kate said afterwards. But she is looking forward to the year ahead. She thanked everyone for their support and signed the message with "C" for Catherine.

A sign of gratitude

It was Kate's first solo appearance of the new year. She not only wanted to thank the "incredible team" with her visit, a palace spokesperson told the PA news agency. She also wanted to point out how outstanding the treatment had been.

According to PA, she said to a patient receiving chemotherapy: "It's really hard." Everyone had advised her to think positively, saying it made a big difference.

At the end of her visit, she hugged a woman and seemed emotional when talking about patients, PA reported. "I wish I could do more to help," Kate reportedly said. She is also co-patron of the Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust - a role her husband William has held for some time.