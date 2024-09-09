  1. Residential Customers
Royals relieved Princess Kate has finished her chemotherapy

Andreas Fischer

9.9.2024

Good news for the crown: Kate finishes chemotherapy - Gallery
Good news for the crown: Kate finishes chemotherapy - Gallery. The beaming faces of the popular _family are good news for the palace.

The beaming faces of the popular _family are good news for the palace.

Image: dpa

Good news for the crown: Kate finishes chemotherapy - Gallery. Kate plans to return to official appointments in the coming months.

Kate plans to return to official appointments in the coming months.

Image: dpa

Good news for the crown: Kate finishes chemotherapy - Gallery. Kate made her illness public in March.

Kate made her illness public in March.

Image: dpa

Good news for the crown: Kate finishes chemotherapy - Gallery. In a video, the future Queen appeared relaxed.

In a video, the future Queen appeared relaxed.

Image: dpa

Good news for the crown: Kate finishes chemotherapy - Gallery. Kate and William are considered the most popular members of the Royal Family.

Kate and William are considered the most popular members of the Royal Family.

Image: dpa

The British Princess Kate has completed her chemotherapy for cancer treatment. The 42-year-old also announced on Monday that she would be attending some public appointments for the royal family again.

09.09.2024, 18:00

09.09.2024, 18:52

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The British Princess Kate has finished her chemotherapy.
  • This was officially announced by Buckingham Palace.
  • Kate is expected to return to a light program of appearances by the end of the year.
Show more

The 42-year-old also made her illness public in a video message in March. In recent months, the future Queen has rarely been seen. She last appeared in public at the award ceremony of the Wimbledon tennis tournament in July. Recently, photos circulated of her attending a church service in Scotland with husband William. The couple have three children.

"The past nine months have been incredibly hard for us as a family," Kate's message read. "Life as you know it can change in a single moment and we have had to find a way to navigate through stormy waters and an unknown path."

"My focus now is to stay cancer free"

Kate emphasized that a "journey" with cancer is complex, scary and unpredictable. "With humility, it brings you face to face with your own weaknesses in a way you've never thought about before and with that comes a new perspective on everything." William and she would have thought about simple but important things in life that seemed normal to many people.

"My focus now is to stay cancer free. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my road to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to live from day to day," Kate emphasized. Despite everything that has happened, she is entering this phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and gratitude for life. Kate assured all cancer patients of her support.

Princess Kate wants to make public appearances again after her chemotherapy.
Mike Egerton/PA Wire/dpa

Kate's illness was not the only difficult piece of news that the Royal Family had to cope with this year. Her father-in-law King Charles III (75) is also being treated for an undisclosed cancer. In the summer, Charles' sister Princess Anne (73) also had to spend several days in hospital because she was presumably hit on the head by a horse in an accident.