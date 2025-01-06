The "sex scandal" took place in Wandsworth Prison in England. Archivbild: IMAGO/ZUMA Wire

A video on the internet showing a female prison officer having sex with a prisoner caused a stir in the UK. The woman pleaded guilty - and now has to go to prison herself.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you A prison officer in England has been sentenced to 15 months in prison after having sex with a prisoner in his cell.

A fellow inmate had filmed the sexual intercourse on his cell phone - the video ended up on the internet. Show more

A prison officer in England has been sentenced to 15 months in prison for having sex with a prisoner in his cell. The 30-year-old pleaded guilty to misconduct in the public service after being charged last summer, and the sentence was handed down at a London court on Monday.

The case from Wandsworth Prison had caused a stir in the UK - a fellow inmate had filmed the incident on his cell phone and the video had ended up on the internet. According to the BBC, the woman admitted in court that she had also had sex with the prisoner on other occasions. The video circulating on the internet was therefore not an isolated incident.

The woman had "wilfully and without reasonable excuse or justification misconducted herself in a manner amounting to an abuse of public trust in the incumbent by engaging in sexual activity with a prisoner in a prison cell", the prosecution said last year.