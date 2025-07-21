Harvest workers have been ruthlessly exploited in the Champagne wine-growing region. dpa (Symbolbild)

Champagne is considered a sparkling luxury and a symbol of the French way of life - but harvest workers are being exploited during the grape harvest. A court imposes prison sentences for human trafficking.

A court has imposed prison sentences for those involved in the exploitation of foreign harvest workers in the French wine-growing region of Champagne. Following the undignified deployment of dozens of African helpers during the 2023 harvest, the regional court in Châlons-en-Champagne sentenced the managing director of a recruitment company for agricultural helpers to two years behind bars.

Two recruiters of harvest workers must serve one year in prison. The remainder of the sentences were suspended, as reported by the broadcaster France 3 and the newspaper "L'Union".

Those convicted must also pay compensation of 4000 euros (around 3700 francs) to each of the harvest workers concerned. The court also ordered the dissolution of the recruitment company. A wine-growing company, which had used the mediated helpers, was sentenced to pay a fine of 75,000 euros (around 70,000 francs). Those involved had been charged with human trafficking and the promotion and use of illegal employment. French media spoke of the "harvest of shame".

Health and dignity of harvest workers at risk

During inspections in September 2023, 57 mostly African harvest workers without residence papers or work permits were found living in inhumane conditions. The workers were allegedly forced to work long hours with little food and drink in high temperatures and did not receive the promised pay. The public prosecutor's office later spoke of "living and accommodation conditions that seriously endanger the safety, health and dignity of the residents".

Trade unions and social organizations complain that these are not isolated cases. Back in 2018, similar abuses were uncovered in the use of 125 foreign harvest workers to pick grapes for the production of fine champagne. A court in Reims imposed prison sentences and fines on those responsible in 2022.

Grapes may only be harvested by hand

Strict rules apply to the production of champagne. For example, the grapes for the sparkling wine may only come from the Champagne wine-growing region north-east of Paris. The processing of the grapes is also strictly regulated - for example, they may only be harvested by hand. Over 100,000 seasonal workers and harvest helpers are employed in the region during the grape harvest. To counter the shortage of helpers, the university in Reims has been exempting students from attending lectures since last year if they want to help out with the grape harvest.