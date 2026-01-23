In the trial of seven members and one supporter of the far-right terrorist group “Letzte Verteidigungswelle,” a court in Hamburg handed down prison sentences ranging from one and a half to five years.

The defendants are seated in the courtroom of the Criminal Justice Building at the start of another day of proceedings in the trial against the far-right terrorist group “Letzte Verteidigungswelle.” Photo: Christian Charisius/dpa – NOTE: Person(s) has/have been pixelated for legal reasons

The defendants, who were between 14 and 21 years old at the time of the crime, were convicted not only of membership in or support of a terrorist organization but also, among other charges, of attempted murder, arson, and aggravated assault.

The sentences handed down by the Hanseatic Higher Regional Court were based on juvenile criminal law. The sentence for the youngest defendant—one and a half years in prison—was suspended.

The public was barred from the hearing

The court found that the group planned and carried out arson and bomb attacks on asylum-seeker shelters and left-wing facilities. In addition, members are alleged to have engaged in so-called “pedo-hunting”—that is, hunting down people they believed to be pedophiles.

Because of the defendants’ young age, the public was barred from attending the trial from the time the charges were read in March until the verdict was handed down. The closing arguments by the Federal Prosecutor’s Office and the defense were also held behind closed doors.

Four of the convicted individuals are still minors—the youngest is 15 years old. Three of the convicted are now 17, two are 19, and two are 22 years old. The verdict is not yet final.

Arson Attacks on a Cultural Center and an Asylum Shelter

According to the indictment, it was only by chance that the people living in a cultural center in Altdöbern, in the eastern state of Brandenburg, were not injured during an arson attack carried out by the group in October 2024. The building was completely destroyed by the fire.

In an attack on an asylum seeker shelter in Schmölln, Thuringia, two members of the group unsuccessfully attempted to set the building on fire using fireworks last January. Among other things, they left swastikas and slogans such as “Foreigners out” on the shelter’s facade.

According to the indictment, three members of the group planned an arson attack using so-called "ball bombs" on an asylum seeker shelter in Senftenberg, Brandenburg; however, the attack was apparently prevented thanks to tips from a team of reporters from *Stern* and RTL.

Criminal investigations against additional members of the group

Five of the defendants had been arrested following large-scale raids in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Brandenburg, and Hesse in May of last year. Three others were already in pretrial detention at that time. Searches had previously been conducted in Saxony and Thuringia.

A few days after the trial began, the Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office—Germany’s highest prosecuting authority—ordered raids on premises in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, North Rhine-Westphalia, Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt, and Schleswig-Holstein as part of an operation targeting a total of ten additional suspects.

At the end of June, two more teenagers were arrested in Thuringia on suspicion of being members of the “Last Wave of Defense.”