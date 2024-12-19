Two pilots die in an airplane accident near San Fernando Airport in Argentina. After landing in a private plane, they crash into a residential area. A fire breaks out.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A private plane goes out of control after landing in Buenos Aires.

After landing, the Bombardier Challenger 300 speeds off the runway, breaks through a fence and crashes into a residential building.

The plane catches fire and causes several explosions. The two pilots die in the accident, no other people were on board. The occupant of the house that was hit was uninjured. Show more

On Wednesday, a serious accident occurred at San Fernando Airport in Buenos Aires and the neighboring residential area. A Bombardier Challenger 300 private jet went out of control on landing and overshot the runway.

The jet then breaks through the fence at high speed and crashes into a residential building. The plane catches fire and residents report several explosions.

The two pilots die in the accident, there are no passengers on board. The woman in the house that the jet crashes into is able to escape unharmed. The fire department then extinguishes the fire.

According to "Aerotelegraph", the private plane belongs to the family that owns the financial institution Banco Macro. The jet is rented out to passengers who were traveling to Uruguay and was on its return flight when the accident occurred. The cause of the accident is being investigated.

