John Alfred Tinniswood, the world's oldest man, passed away peacefully at the age of 112 on Monday at the Hollies Rest care home in Southport.



Born on 26 August 1912, the same year the Titanic sank, he was recognized as the UK's oldest man in 2020 and the world's oldest man in…

After a 114-year-old Venezuelan dies in April, John Tinniswood inherits the title of the world's oldest man. But the 112-year-old's fame did not last long: now he too is no longer with us.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Probably the oldest man in the world is dead: John Tinniswood was 112 years old.

The Liverpool native only inherited the title in April, when a 114-year-old died.

He had no secret for his old age - apart from a Friday portion of fish and chips. Show more

Probably the oldest man in the world is dead. John Tinniswood died yesterday, Monday, at the age of 112 in a care home in the town of Southport in the north-west of England, the Guinness Book of Records announced.

The Briton took over the title in April after the previous record holder Juan Vicente Pérez from Venezuela (114) died. Tinniswood was born in Liverpool on August 26, 1912 - just 20 years after the founding of his favorite football club, Liverpool FC.

We're saddened to learn of the passing of John Tinniswood, who has died aged 112.



John, who became the world's oldest man earlier in 2024, died at the care home he resided at in Southport, UK.https://t.co/oBftZjicgs — Guinness World Records (@GWR) November 26, 2024

The World War II veteran outlived his wife Blodwen, whom he married in 1942, by around 38 years. When he celebrated his birthday in the summer, Tinniswood said when asked how it felt to be 112: "To be honest: no different." He does not feel the age, he is not excited about it. "That's probably the reason why I've reached it."

He has no special secrets or diet. He likes to eat a portion of fish and chips on Fridays. Tinniswood reportedly died "surrounded by music and love". He is survived by a daughter, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Only three people from Great Britain have ever lived to be older. According to the Guinness Book, the world's oldest person is 116-year-old Japanese woman Tomiko Itooka.

