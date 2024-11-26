After a 114-year-old Venezuelan dies in April, John Tinniswood inherits the title of the world's oldest man. But the 112-year-old's fame did not last long: now he too is no longer with us.
Probably the oldest man in the world is dead. John Tinniswood died yesterday, Monday, at the age of 112 in a care home in the town of Southport in the north-west of England, the Guinness Book of Records announced.
The Briton took over the title in April after the previous record holder Juan Vicente Pérez from Venezuela (114) died. Tinniswood was born in Liverpool on August 26, 1912 - just 20 years after the founding of his favorite football club, Liverpool FC.
The World War II veteran outlived his wife Blodwen, whom he married in 1942, by around 38 years. When he celebrated his birthday in the summer, Tinniswood said when asked how it felt to be 112: "To be honest: no different." He does not feel the age, he is not excited about it. "That's probably the reason why I've reached it."
He has no special secrets or diet. He likes to eat a portion of fish and chips on Fridays. Tinniswood reportedly died "surrounded by music and love". He is survived by a daughter, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Only three people from Great Britain have ever lived to be older. According to the Guinness Book, the world's oldest person is 116-year-old Japanese woman Tomiko Itooka.
