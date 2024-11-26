  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Liverpool FC fan Probably the oldest man in the world dies at the age of 112

SDA

26.11.2024 - 14:06

After a 114-year-old Venezuelan dies in April, John Tinniswood inherits the title of the world's oldest man. But the 112-year-old's fame did not last long: now he too is no longer with us.

26.11.2024, 14:06

26.11.2024, 14:08

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Probably the oldest man in the world is dead: John Tinniswood was 112 years old.
  • The Liverpool native only inherited the title in April, when a 114-year-old died.
  • He had no secret for his old age - apart from a Friday portion of fish and chips.
Show more

Probably the oldest man in the world is dead. John Tinniswood died yesterday, Monday, at the age of 112 in a care home in the town of Southport in the north-west of England, the Guinness Book of Records announced.

The Briton took over the title in April after the previous record holder Juan Vicente Pérez from Venezuela (114) died. Tinniswood was born in Liverpool on August 26, 1912 - just 20 years after the founding of his favorite football club, Liverpool FC.

The World War II veteran outlived his wife Blodwen, whom he married in 1942, by around 38 years. When he celebrated his birthday in the summer, Tinniswood said when asked how it felt to be 112: "To be honest: no different." He does not feel the age, he is not excited about it. "That's probably the reason why I've reached it."

He has no special secrets or diet. He likes to eat a portion of fish and chips on Fridays. Tinniswood reportedly died "surrounded by music and love". He is survived by a daughter, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Only three people from Great Britain have ever lived to be older. According to the Guinness Book, the world's oldest person is 116-year-old Japanese woman Tomiko Itooka.

SDA

More from the department

Agriculture. Uniterre presents demands for future agricultural policy

AgricultureUniterre presents demands for future agricultural policy

Germany. Investigators recover flight recorder after crash in Lithuania

GermanyInvestigators recover flight recorder after crash in Lithuania

Banks. Banco BPM defends itself against takeover by Unicredit

BanksBanco BPM defends itself against takeover by Unicredit