Profits at commercial vehicle manufacturer Daimler Truck fell significantly again in the second quarter. Tariffs weighed on profitability. However, the company is somewhat more optimistic about the full year.

Profits at commercial vehicle manufacturer Daimler Truck slowed significantly in the second quarter as well. Tariffs weighed on profitability. However, the company is somewhat more optimistic about the full year. (File photo)

In the second quarter, consolidated net income plummeted by 48 percent to 128 million euros, the DAX-listed company announced on Friday. Tariffs continued to weigh on profitability in the second quarter.

Operating profit (EBIT) fell by 9 percent to 360 million euros. In the industrial business—that is, excluding financial services—the decline in EBIT was more pronounced, at 20 percent.

Sales Have Increased

In contrast, revenue rose by 5 percent to about 12.3 billion euros. Daimler Truck sold more vehicles again in the second quarter. Sales increased by 8 percent compared with the same quarter a year earlier, totaling 86,707 trucks and buses.

“The strong business performance at Trucks North America, the prospect of higher sales figures, and the lower-than-expected tariff burden for the rest of the year have encouraged us to raise our full-year forecast,” said Daimler Trucks CEO Karin Rådström, according to the press release. The company expects accelerated earnings growth in the second half of the year and recently raised its forecast for the current fiscal year.

A Drop in Profits and a Cost-Cutting Program

Things haven't been going well for the commercial vehicle manufacturer lately. In 2025, profits fell by 34 percent compared to the previous year, to 2 billion euros. In the first quarter of this year, profits plummeted by a whopping 80 percent.

To become more competitive, Daimler Truck had already launched the “Cost Down Europe” cost-cutting program last year. The goal is to reduce operating costs on its home continent by more than 1 billion euros by 2030. As a result, approximately 5,000 jobs are expected to be cut in Germany. The Mercedes-Benz truck brand will be particularly affected. However, cost-cutting measures are also planned for North America.