Mercedes-Benz: Significant drop in profits. (archive picture) dpa

Profits at Mercedes-Benz plummeted by more than half in the first half of the year. Compared to the same period last year, Group profit fell by 55.8 percent from around 6.1 billion euros to around 2.7 billion euros, as the Stuttgart-based car manufacturer announced.

DPA dpa

+++ Update to follow +++