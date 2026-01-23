As part of corruption investigations targeting the opposition CHP party in Turkey, a former television commissioner has also come under the scrutiny of the justice system. Erdal Besikcioglu, mayor of the Etimesgut district in Ankara, and 51 other people have been arrested, according to the state-run Anadolu news agency.

ARCHIVE – A Turkish flag flutters in the wind against a blue sky, while a second flag hangs rolled up next to it. Photo: Anna Ross/dpa

In addition, the police conducted raids at several locations. Among other things, investigations were launched into suspected irregularities in bidding processes and document forgery.

From a Cult TV Series to Politics

Besikcioglu, 56, had become famous for his role as a homicide detective in the cult Turkish TV series “Behzat C.” The popular actor entered politics in 2024 and won the Etimesgut district for the opposition party CHP under then-chairman Özgür Özel.

Özel and his supporters have been under intense pressure since their success in the 2024 local elections. Numerous opposition mayors are in prison. Özel was removed from his position as chairman of the CHP by a court ruling at the end of May and founded a new party last week, which, with 91 members of parliament, is now the largest opposition party in parliament. Numerous mayors have also joined the “New Party,” while others have yet to make a decision.

Özel describes the crackdown on the opposition as politically motivated, while the government denies exerting influence over the judiciary.