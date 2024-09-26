OpenAI Head of Research Mira Murati leaves the ChatGPT developer. Keystone

As Head of Research at OpenAI, Mira Murati became one of the most recognizable faces in the AI industry. Now she is leaving the ChatGPT developer.

SDA

The inventor of ChatGPT, OpenAI, has announced the next departure from its management team. Head of Technology Mira Murati, who was often a face of the company, has announced her departure. Murati wrote on the online platform X that she wanted to have time and space for her own research work. She thanked OpenAI boss Sam Altman and gave no impression of leaving in a dispute.

Murati was briefly appointed head of OpenAI last November after the AI developer's board of directors unexpectedly forced Altman out. A few days later, however, the co-founder returned to the top job after pressure from employees and major investor Microsoft. Murati backed him.

In May, Head of Research Ilya Sutskever, who had played a role in Altman's dismissal, left OpenAI. He now has a new start-up that aims to develop highly intelligent AI software. Another co-founder of OpenAI, researcher John Schulman, joined competitor Anthropic.

OpenAI's chatbot ChatGPT triggered the hype surrounding artificial intelligence over a year ago. Such AI programs are trained with huge amounts of information and can formulate texts at the linguistic level of a human, write software code and summarize information.

The principle behind this is that they estimate word by word how a sentence should continue. Altman emphasizes that AI will also be able to take on much more complex tasks in the future.

SDA