As Head of Research at OpenAI, Mira Murati became one of the most recognizable faces in the AI industry. Now she is leaving the ChatGPT developer.
26.09.2024, 03:14
SDA
The inventor of ChatGPT, OpenAI, has announced the next departure from its management team. Head of Technology Mira Murati, who was often a face of the company, has announced her departure. Murati wrote on the online platform X that she wanted to have time and space for her own research work. She thanked OpenAI boss Sam Altman and gave no impression of leaving in a dispute.
Murati was briefly appointed head of OpenAI last November after the AI developer's board of directors unexpectedly forced Altman out. A few days later, however, the co-founder returned to the top job after pressure from employees and major investor Microsoft. Murati backed him.
In May, Head of Research Ilya Sutskever, who had played a role in Altman's dismissal, left OpenAI. He now has a new start-up that aims to develop highly intelligent AI software. Another co-founder of OpenAI, researcher John Schulman, joined competitor Anthropic.
OpenAI's chatbot ChatGPT triggered the hype surrounding artificial intelligence over a year ago. Such AI programs are trained with huge amounts of information and can formulate texts at the linguistic level of a human, write software code and summarize information.
The principle behind this is that they estimate word by word how a sentence should continue. Altman emphasizes that AI will also be able to take on much more complex tasks in the future.