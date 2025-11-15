Police colleagues accuse the female inspector of having changed her gender simply to advance her career. IMAGO/dts Nachrichtenagentur

A Düsseldorf police inspector is said to have changed her gender only for career reasons - according to accusations from her own department. The police have charged the trans woman with attempted fraud and stopped her promotion.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Düsseldorf police are investigating a transgender inspector for alleged fraud.

She is said to have only used the gender change to get a better promotion.

Her lawyer denies this and is taking legal action against the promotion ban. Show more

Trouble in their own ranks: The Düsseldorf police are not accepting a female inspector's change of gender. The head of the authority has even reported the officer for attempted fraud and initiated disciplinary proceedings against her.

The trans woman has also been suspended from promotion. This was confirmed by a police spokesperson on request. The "Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger" had previously reported.

The police accuse the commissioner of having changed her gender merely to jump-start her career. In May, the Düsseldorf police commissioner had registered a gender change to female at the registry office and also informed his employer. Since the beginning of the year, this has been possible without giving reasons, reports her lawyer Christoph Arnold. His client has made use of this option.

Gender change only for promotion?

Her superiors argue that the civil servant only wanted to gain an advantage for her career by changing her gender in a civil ceremony. She had made corresponding comments to colleagues. The public prosecutor's office in Düsseldorf (North Rhine-Westphalia), which is leading the investigation, did not wish to comment on the case.

In fact, the civil servant is said to have moved up 43 places in the promotion ranking list as a result of the changed gender entry. Without a promotion ban, she would probably have been promoted in May. But that was not her point, especially as she would have been promoted long ago as a man, her lawyer from Bonn asserts.

An ironic quote

"After the gender change, my client was approached by a lot of people. To avoid having to divulge anything highly personal, she replied with a casual, ironic remark that she had only done it for the promotion," said her lawyer.

In the first round, the administrative court sided with its client and made it clear that the promotion ban could not legally stand, said Arnold.

However, the authorities had simply issued a new ban. They had taken the case to court again. "We are now hoping that the administrative court will tell the police headquarters that this is not possible."

Another change announced?

Under Police Commissioner Miriam Brauns of all people, his client is now being subjected to such procedures, criticized Arnold. The Düsseldorf police authority rejected the accusation.

In the past, there had already been several cases in which the gender entry had been changed and accepted, it said. In this case, however, the situation was different. The female commissioner is said to have announced that she would have her gender changed again following her promotion in order to be able to marry as a man. The authority then took legal action.