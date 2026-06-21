With new import rules, the Federal Council aims to help the Swiss wine industry emerge from the crisis. However, the proposal is meeting with fierce resistance from retailers and trade associations, as evidenced by the responses to the public consultation.

The Federal Council plans to allocate tariff quotas for wine imports in the future to companies that purchase and press Swiss grapes. (Featured image)

The consultation period for a corresponding amendment to the Wine Ordinance expired on Thursday. In the proposal, the Federal Council suggests allocating tariff quotas for wine imports in the future to companies that purchase and press Swiss grapes.

The proposal is backed by 1,000 winemakers and the Swiss Winegrowers’ Association, Vignoblesuisse. In their responses, they highlighted the difficult economic situation.

Trade associations such as the Swiss Wine Trade Association, however, strongly rejected the proposal. They feared it would distort competition and lead to higher prices.

Based on the results of the consultation, the Federal Council plans to make a decision this fall.