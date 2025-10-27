A third-grader died in a swimming accident in Biel/Bienne in September 2021. Symbolbild: Keystone

Following a fatal accident involving a child in the indoor swimming pool of the Biel/Bienne Congress Center in September 2021, the public prosecutor's office has demanded conditional prison sentences for the three accused and a conditional fine in one case.

Even after questioning the pool attendant, his supervisor and the teacher, it is still unclear how an eight-year-old girl drowned during a class trip to the indoor pool at the Kongresshaus in Biel in 2021.

They are charged with involuntary manslaughter.

The public prosecutor's office is demanding conditional prison sentences for the three accused and a conditional fine in one case. Show more

The teacher of the eight-year-old girl who died in an accident during a class trip to the indoor swimming pool, the pool attendant at the congress center and his supervisor have been on trial since Monday. They are charged with involuntary manslaughter.

In the opinion of the public prosecutor's office, the teacher's guilt was the most serious. She had breached her duty of care, for example by not having the eight-year-old girl, who could not swim, under sufficient supervision. Although she had issued rules that the children were not allowed in deep water, she had not enforced them consistently.

Lifeguard was in the toilet

The lifeguard had also breached his duties. He had carried out other work during his supervision time and had gone to the toilet without assigning someone else to supervise him.

The person in charge of the pool at the time had also breached her duties, for example by not checking the lifeguard's qualifications. His brevet was no longer valid due to a lack of further training. She had also entrusted the lifeguard with work while he was supervising the water.

The public prosecutor demanded a conditional prison sentence of eight months and a fine of CHF 14,200 for the teacher. For the lifeguard, they demanded a conditional prison sentence of six months and a fine of 900 francs. Finally, the public prosecutor demanded a conditional fine of 90 days at 150 francs each and a fine of 3,000 francs for the boss.

No clarity

At the start of the trial, the parents of the drowned girl wanted one thing above all: clarity about how their child died. However, the search for the truth proved difficult on Monday, as none of the accused had apparently really noticed what happened.

Another pool visitor had noticed the motionless girl at the bottom of the deep water area, rescued her and then initiated resuscitation together with the lifeguard who was present in the meantime.

The accused denied the accusations in court on Monday. They stated that they had done everything possible to prevent an accident.

Entering the deep water area without permission

She had made it clear to the children several times that they were not allowed to go into the deep water area, said the teacher. She had always kept an eye on the areas where the children were allowed to stay, including the exit of the slide, which the children were allowed to use. The lifeguard also had a supervisory role in the other areas.

The pool attendant emphasized that children who could not swim in particular needed complete supervision by their supervisors. The manager stated that she was not responsible for monitoring qualifications or personnel resources at the time. These had been specified to her by her superiors.

Shifting the blame

For the girl's parents, it was stressful not to know how their daughter had died, emphasized their lawyer. To make matters worse, no one now feels responsible.

The public prosecutor also stated: "Everyone is trying to shift the blame onto someone else". If the three people had fulfilled their duties, the girl's death could have been prevented, they concluded.

The defendants' lawyers will plead on Tuesday. The verdict of the court of first instance in Biel will be announced on October 30. The accused are presumed innocent until a final verdict has been reached.