The Basel-Stadt Public Prosecutor's Office has opened a criminal investigation into suspected negligent homicide in connection with the Legionella outbreak. It announced this on Wednesday evening. One person died as a result of the infection.

Following the Legionella outbreak in Basel that claimed one life, the public prosecutor's office has opened an investigation into suspected negligent homicide. (File photo)

Here's what it's all about In the canton of Basel-Stadt, 28 people have fallen ill with Legionnaires' disease over the past two weeks.

A 69-year-old man died from the infection.

The district attorney's office is now investigating the case as a case of negligent homicide. Summary created with

According to reports, the public prosecutor’s office has initiated proceedings ex officio based on the information available so far. The criminal investigation department has launched a corresponding investigation. Due to the ongoing proceedings, no further information can be provided at this time.

Over the past two weeks, a total of 28 people in Basel have contracted Legionnaires' disease. According to the Department of Health, six people are currently still in the hospital. One person who was still being treated in an intensive care unit on Tuesday afternoon has since been discharged.

Wet cooling towers under suspicion

Authorities identified the possible source of the infection—two wet cooling towers on the roof of Manor's headquarters on Rebgasse in Kleinbasel—and shut them down on Friday. According to Manor, the affected facility is currently being analyzed.

The Department of Health first reported the Legionella outbreak on Monday. In its announcement, it urged operators of wet cooling towers to contact the authorities, as the canton does not have a complete inventory of these facilities.