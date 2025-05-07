ProSiebenSat.1 has announced job cuts. Lennart Preiss/dpa

The German media group ProSiebenSat.1 is cutting 430 full-time positions. Employees in Switzerland are also affected.

Keystone-SDA SDA

430 jobs are to be cut at ProSiebenSat.1. This was announced by the German media group on Wednesday.

"The job cuts are to be carried out in a socially responsible manner through a voluntary program," announced the broadcasting family in Unterföhring near Munich. The company had agreed on this in talks with employee representatives.

The job cuts will affect Germany, Austria and Switzerland. The Group had already cut around 400 jobs in Germany in 2023.

Under the leadership of Group CEO Bert Habets, the company is increasingly focusing on its core business around entertainment and its streaming service Joyn.

The goal is better cost efficiency

"Now that the Group has made important strategic progress despite the challenging economic situation and is focusing even more strongly on the entertainment business, the next step is to further develop the organization," explained ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE. The company has set itself the goal of "streamlining the process structure" and achieving "greater cost efficiency".

CEO Habets described the job cuts as a difficult but necessary decision: "In order to adapt to the profound structural change in the media industry and return to sustainable growth, we must become even faster, more efficient and more digital. With our new structure and the planned measures, we are setting the decisive course for this."

In addition to Joyn, ProSiebenSat.1 includes the linear channels ProSieben, Sat.1 and Kabel eins.