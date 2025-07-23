A bald ibis has been fatally hit by a golf ball on a golf course in Austria. As reported by the Salzburger Nachrichten newspaper, the strictly protected bird from the ibis family was poking around for insects. The accident happened when it took off. The player was terribly sorry, facility manager Sabrina Freitag is quoted as saying after the incident in mid-July.
According to the APA news agency, a biologist from the Austrian "Waldrappteam Conservation and Research", which is committed to the reintroduction of the once almost extinct bird, spoke of an "unfortunate incident" in which no one could be blamed.
In their breeding areas, such as in Spain, such incidents are commonplace. There, golf courses are a green exception in the otherwise barren and dry vegetation.