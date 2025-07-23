A Northern Bald Ibis was fatally hit by a golf ball in Austria. Symbolbild: Keystone

It looks a bit battered and was almost extinct a few hundred years ago. A specimen of this bird species has now been killed by a small white ball.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you A Northern Bald Ibis has been fatally hit by a golf ball on a golf course in Austria.

The ball hit him as he tried to fly away after an insect meal.

The player was terribly sorry, course manager Sabrina Freitag is quoted as saying after the incident in mid-July. Show more

A bald ibis has been fatally hit by a golf ball on a golf course in Austria. As reported by the Salzburger Nachrichten newspaper, the strictly protected bird from the ibis family was poking around for insects. The accident happened when it took off. The player was terribly sorry, facility manager Sabrina Freitag is quoted as saying after the incident in mid-July.

According to the APA news agency, a biologist from the Austrian "Waldrappteam Conservation and Research", which is committed to the reintroduction of the once almost extinct bird, spoke of an "unfortunate incident" in which no one could be blamed.

In their breeding areas, such as in Spain, such incidents are commonplace. There, golf courses are a green exception in the otherwise barren and dry vegetation.