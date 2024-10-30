Protest against new super speed traps in France - Gallery Some of the speed traps in France will in future be able to detect several violations at the same time (archive photo). Image: dpa France's automobile association suspects a government rip-off behind the upgrading of speed cameras (archive photo). Image: dpa The fixed speed cameras on French roads are often the target of vandalism (archive photo). Image: dpa Protest against new super speed traps in France - Gallery Some of the speed traps in France will in future be able to detect several violations at the same time (archive photo). Image: dpa France's automobile association suspects a government rip-off behind the upgrading of speed cameras (archive photo). Image: dpa The fixed speed cameras on French roads are often the target of vandalism (archive photo). Image: dpa

Speed, red light, distance, seat belt and cell phone use: in future, France's speed traps will record many violations at the same time. The automobile club believes that this is not just about road safety.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Thanks to AI, new speed traps in France could in future also monitor the distance between cars, the obligation to wear seat belts and the ban on cell phones.

The number of fixed speed cameras in France is to be significantly increased in 2025.

The French automobile club "40 Millions d'automobilistes" suspects that the plans are primarily a large-scale government rip-off. Show more

The announcement that some of the approximately 4,000 speed traps in the country will in future also monitor distance, the obligation to wear a seatbelt and the ban on cell phones at the wheel has caused a stir among drivers in France. Hidden in an annex to the 2025 budget plan, the media came across the plan to increase the number of fixed speed cameras to 4160 and to enable several hundred of the speed cameras to automatically punish other offenses in addition to speeding and red light violations.

The latest generation of speed cameras could be equipped with artificial intelligence to automatically detect other violations, the France Info broadcaster quoted from the government plans. In order to expand the automated controls, 46.3 million euros (around 43.6 million Swiss francs) have been reserved in the draft budget for the coming year, both for the maintenance of existing speed traps and for the procurement of new ones.

Automobile club alleges government rip-off

The French automobile club "40 Millions d'automobilistes" is already up in arms against this, suspecting above all a large-scale government rip-off behind the plans. "The new radar devices have no real impact on road safety, but merely serve the pursuit of greater financial interests," explained the automobile club. The government is already expecting a large number of fine notices, as the draft budget bill for 2025 states that "expenditure on printing and postage for the preparation and dispatch of fine notices will increase".

For drivers in France who don't take the rules too seriously, it could definitely be unpleasant and expensive with the high-tech speed traps. These are designed to be able to punish the various infringements in one go. Anyone driving too fast and too close behind the vehicle in front with a cell phone to their ear could be fined three times the standard fine of 135 euros (around 127 francs).

More safety during speed checks by police patrols?

The French automobile club is particularly critical of the automated punishment of drivers. It would make more sense for the prevention of dangerous driving behavior if the police were to carry out more on-the-spot checks themselves.

In the land of revolt and protest, speed traps are always the target of destruction, and not just by drivers who have been flashed. Destruction is particularly rampant when large nationwide protests are directed against the government, for example in light of the 2023 pension reform. And during the yellow vest protests in 2019, three quarters of all speed cameras were destroyed by demonstrators.

